Latta talks Capitol break-in, impeachment

DAVE MOSIER & CHRIS ROBERTS/Van Wert independent

U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-5th District) visited the area on Monday to discuss Washington, D.C.-related issues, including the break-in at the Capitol on January 6, as well as local issues such as the proposed FEMA flood plain revisions.

Latta said he “saw the entire thing happen” from the vantage point of his office, which overlooks the west face of the Capitol, as people broke into the Capitol building for the first time in more than 200 years. Noting he was a history major in college before going on to earn a law degree, Latta said the last time anyone broke into the Capitol was August 24, 1814, when the British briefly captured Washington, D.C., and burned the Capitol and the White House.

U.S. Representative Bob Latta is shown in Van Wert. VW independent file photo

“We never want to see anything like that ever happen again in America,” he noted, “it was a travesty.”

Latta added that he feels those who participated in the incident committed crimes against the nation.

“Breaking and entering — I’m an attorney by training — they broke into the Capitol,” he said, despite “Do Not Enter” signs everywhere and other warnings not to trespass on federal property. “It’s almost as if people didn’t care.”

Also because of his background as an attorney, Latta noted it’s crucial that those who committed crimes be punished.

“This is a country of law and we’ve got to enforce that; it’s very, very important,” he said.

The Congressman also was not happy about the fact that the area around the Capitol is now “an armed camp.”

“We don’t want that; it’s ‘The People’s House’,” Latta said of the situation, while also noting that he is ready to move on. “The sooner this is behind us, the better for the country.”

That is especially true for former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which opened on Monday.

Noting his Constitutional viewpoint as a strict constructionist, Latta said he agrees with the 45 Republican senators who tried to throw out the trial as being unconstitutional.

“I think they’re absolutely correct,” he said, noting that the only other time a federal employee was impeached after leaving office, back in 1876, the man was acquitted.

“When you read the Constitution, it all says one thing: you’re removing someone from office,” Latta stated, adding, “it’s almost like a moot point, a show trial for Democrats.”

The Congressman said, in his opinion, it’s time to move forward and deal with issues he feels are more important: COVID-19 and the economy.

As a Republican now in the minority, although not by much, with a 50-50 tie in the Senate and just five seats needed in the House for a GOP majority, Latta took a swipe at President Biden’s first days in office, noting his displeasure at the more than 40 executive orders issued, as well as scrapping the Keystone XL pipeline. “We’re going backwards,” he said, stating his opinion that the pipeline was needed to maintain the country’s energy independence.

The Congressman was pleased with the progress made in rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine, saying he was encouraged by the 42 million people who have received the vaccine as of Monday — including 6 million just over the weekend.

Of course, he was quick to give credit for the speed of vaccine development to former Vice President Mike Pence efforts during the Trump Administration’s Warp Speed vaccine initiative.

Latta did note that more needs to be done, especially considering the coronavirus variants now showing up across the globe, as well as here in the U.S., while urging caution on Americans who feel getting the vaccine completely protects them from COVID-19 and its variants.

“Just because you received the shots doesn’t mean you can go out and do anything,” he said, while urging all Americans to get the vaccine.

Locally, the 5th District representative said he was in the area to assist local governments on issues related to proposed flood plain revisions that could negatively affect local property owners, as well as COVID-19 issues in Paulding County, before heading back to Washington.