1st UM Church to have dinner program

VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Church in Van Wert will be providing meals catered by 133 Bistro on the next three Thursdays in February.

One of the earliest traditions of the people who follow Jesus is to gather together around the table, sharing a meal and sharing their lives. At Dinner Church, informal worship takes place around the table with a delicious meal shared by the entire community. Communion is also conducted as people share food and their lives in exploring scripture and singing and praying together.

Those wanting to participate should arrive at around 5:45 p.m. on those Thursdays, with a meal served at 6:15 those evenings.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Jefferson Street and Central Avenue in Van Wert.