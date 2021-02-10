2021 Chamber awards programs virtual

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 99th annual Chamber Awards in a different way during the weeks of February 15 and 26.

“When we began planning our 2021 event and programming schedule, we made the decision to present our annual awards using our social media and web platforms,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville. “We love presenting the annual dinner, but planning an in-person event in February 2021 didn’t seem like a viable option.

“We also didn’t want to push the dinner later in the year because we will be recognizing member businesses for their accomplishments and milestones from 2020,” Verville added.

Annual Chamber Awards

Business Milestone recognition to businesses celebrating a significant milestone in 2020.

Golden Shovel recognition to Chamber member businesses who have undergone an addition, expansion or new construction in 2020 who displays a commitment to the community through continuous improvements to their facility and the services they provide.

Small Business Awards

Palate Pleaser

Service Industry

Spirit of Entrepreneurship

Retail Champion

Community Champion

Charitable Non-Profit

Business Enterprise-first year of operation

The culmination of the Chamber Awards Series will be the presentation of the Crystal Image and Ray Miller and Cornerstone recognition.

Sponsors include the following: Platinum Level, Central Insurance Companies, Eaton Corporation, Tenneco Inc. and Van Wert Health. Gold Level, Eastside Sales & Service, TSC, Vantage Career Center, and Van Wert Manor. Silver Level, First Bank of Berne, Laudick’s Jewelry, Straley Reality & Auctioneers, and Store & Haul Inc.