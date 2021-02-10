CERT holds annual banquet, honors member Schroeder

CERT member Amy Schroeder (center) is honored by Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy (left) and CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. CERT photos

VW independent/submitted information

On Monday evening, the Van Wert Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) held its annual banquet at 133 Bistro. Due to COVID-19 stipulations, only team members were able to attend the event.

During the banquet, CERT Chairman Mark Klausing reported the 2020 response statistics:

Of the 25 responded fires, 23 required assistance for families. Food, clothing, and shelter was provided for 31 adults, 25 children, and 19 pets in times of disaster.

Traffic control was provided for 23 events, including traffic accidents, down trees and power lines.

CERT volunteered 1,079 hours to disaster services and another 2,330 hours in training and preparations.

A new type of disaster was the COVID-19 pandemic. CERT logged 914 volunteer hours in COVID response. Food deliveries were provided to quarantined families, as well as traffic control for area food distribution and shot clinics.

Van Wert CERT was also featured in the FEMA newsletter this year for its organization and response to COVID and how team members served their community.

The highlight of the evening was the recognition of Amy Schroeder. Schroeder has been a vital part of the team and has served Van Wert County for 15 years in disaster service.

Schroeder has assisted families, and even cried with them during their worst moments. She has also worked diligently for weeks, and sometimes months, to get disaster victims back on track to normal.

CERT thanked Schroeder for her years of service to the Van Wert area communities.

The Van Wert CERT also was grateful to 113 Bistro for hosting the banquet, as well as area fire departments, local law enforcement agencies, and area businesses for their support and keeping the team strong.

In 2021, CERT looks to get back on track in finding a home.

“Having a place that we can keep our equipment in good shape and ready to respond when needed is so crucial to our team,” Klausing noted. “Now we also house area PPE for the county. Having a secure and climate-controlled place is needed.”

CERT is a United Way agency.