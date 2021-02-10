LBC providing free meal to those in need

VW independent/submitted information

Liberty Baptist Church in Van Wert is again providing a free meal for those in need.

The Love. Bread. Christ. Project will be serving a meal on Tuesday, February 23, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church, 501 E. Third St. in an Wert. Indoor seating is available and there is also a drive-thru menu consisting of taco salad.

Note: The menu is subject to change according to availability. Other meals will be served on March 16, April 27, and May 25.