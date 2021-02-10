Norma J. Putman

Norma J. Putman, 84, of Rockford, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Lima Memorial Hospital, where she was a patient.

She was born December 29, 1936, in Mercer County (where she lived all her life), the daughter of George Harold and Ida Marie (Aller) Ralston, who both preceded her in death. Norma was a Rockford High School graduate of the Class of 1955. On August 16, 1958, she married Howard Blaine Putman, who passed away February 20, 2013.

Norma was a homemaker and helped Howard with the farming — they together raised two daughters, Leisha and Leslie. She had attended the Ross Church of the Brethren and was a devoted mother. She and Howard did everything together — besides working on the farm, they enjoyed watching Ohio State Buckeyes sports, and of course, loved spending time with the family.

Surviving are her two children, Leisha (Troy) Comer of Wapakoneta and Leslie (John) Ringwald of Van Wert; three grandchildren, Kristin (Chris) Morehouse, Renee (Dan) Watercutter, and Stephanie (Jason) Schmehl, all of Wapakoneta; and six great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Keaton Morehouse, Talon and Taeli Schmehl, and Benjamin and Dalton Watercutter. Also surviving is a brother, Donald (Sue) Ralston of Dayton; and a sister, Juanita Shaw of Jackson, Michigan.

A brother-in-law, Bill Shaw, also preceded her in death.

Private funeral services for the family will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 12, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford. Burial will follow in Mercer Memory Gardens in Celina.

A time for the family will take place an hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.