Baseball umpiring classes coming soon

The Midwest Buckeye Umpires Association will be hosting a training course for prospective baseball umpires interested in earning OHSAA certification for the upcoming 2021 season.

Anyone age 14 or older is eligible to enroll in the class. Cost of the course is $135, which includes all instructional materials, OHSAA membership fees, rule books, and annual MBUA membership.

Classes will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 6- p.m. through March 20. Due to COVID-19, much of the instruction will be presented virtually through Zoom Meetings. The first class will be held in-person at Van Wert High School at 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 17.

Course registration and payment can be completed online by visiting www.myohsaa.org and clicking on the “REGISTER” link at the top of the page. Once you have created a free account, click on “Select a Course” and search for “Baseball – Van Wert.”

For more information, contact Ryan Thompson at 419.305.0426.