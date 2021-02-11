VW County records another COVID death

VW independent/submitted information

On Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an additional death of a resident of Van Wert County who tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths for county residents to 49. The Van Wert County General Health District staff expressed its deepest sympathies for the family and friends of the deceased.

The age range for the deceased is 40-49 years. As has been stated in the past, the health department waits to confirm a COVID-19 death until it is able to receive the death certificate. If the death occurs in another county or state, it can be a considerable amount of time prior to receiving the certificate, thus causing a lag in reporting time.

There is an increase of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, February 4, for a total of 2,138 confirmed cases. Health officials said they appreciate the effort of the community to help lower the spread of COVID-19. The county has seen a decrease in hospitalizations and cases over the past few weeks.

Currently, the Van Wert County General Health District is vaccinating those in the 65 and above age group; however, there are still a large number of people in that age range, so health officials are asking people to be patient if they have registered with the health department.

Next week’s vaccine clinics are mainly for second doses and so the health department will not be scheduling many first doses. Vaccination clinics are being held by appointment only. At this time, the health department is not scheduling or registering anyone under the age of 65 and ask that those under 65 not call the health department, as the call volume is extremely large at this time.

As soon as health officials receive more clarification, they will release more information about the qualifying medical conditions that will open for vaccination next week.