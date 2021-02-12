Bunny Hoppers to have first 2021 meeting

VW independent/submitted information

The Bunny Hoppers 4-H Rabbit Club will hold its first meeting of the year at 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 15. The meeting will last about 90 minutes and parents are welcome to stay for the meeting.

Meetings this year will be at the fairgrounds Ohio State University Extension Meeting Room’s education room. All 4-hers interested in raising rabbits and showing them at the county fair are encouraged to join the rabbit club. Masks are required for everyone.

For more information, contact the Van Wert County Extension Office at 419.238.1214 or Advisor Chris Heizman at 419.238.4554.