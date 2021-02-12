Cougar wrestlers post impressive victory
VW independent sports/submitted information
Van Wert’s wrestling team hosted Kenton and came away with a dominating 57-9 victory on Thursday. It was the second Western Buckeye League win of the week for Van Wert.
Individual results are listed below.
106 – Connor Dye (K) won by fall in 4:38 over Kaedyn Swander (VW)
113 – Matthew Dunno (VW) won by fall in 3:01 over Kade Smith (K)
120 – Ashton Baer (VW) won by forfeit
126 – Killian Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:55 over Aaron Modd (K)
132 – Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by major decision 10-0 over Logan Brown (K)
138 – Double forfeit
145 – Fletcher Smith (VW) won by disqualification over Anthony Hunt (K)
152 – James Smith (VW) won 7-3 over Damian Diaz (K)
160 – Caleb Bledsoe (VW) won by forfeit
170 – Carter Bays (K) won 10-3 over Macein Bigham (K)
182 – Morgein Bigham (VW) won by fall in 3:12 over Gavan Manns (K)
195 – Spencer Blue (VW) won 5-2 over Brandon Bowling (K)
220 – Turner Witten (VW) won by technical fall 17-1 over Josh Hart (K)
285 – Eli Kline (VW) won by fall in :52 over Eli Kauble (K)
Van Wert will return to action Monday at Elida.
