DeWine wants schools in class by March 1

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Friday reminded school district officials who partnered with the state to make COVID-19 vaccine available to their teachers and qualified school personnel that they committed to returning to in-person learning by March 1.

“The priorities of our vaccination program have been to save lives and to get our students back in classrooms. We know quite simply there is not enough vaccine. But we have prioritized vaccinating teachers in order to get students back in school, because too many are suffering academically and emotionally,” said Governor DeWine. “School districts should honor the voluntary commitment they made to their students, their teachers, and their communities and open their classrooms if they chose to make vaccinations available to their staffs. By prioritizing school personnel, fewer doses are available to our older or more vulnerable Ohioans.”

In December, 45 percent of Ohio students were in fully remote schools. Today, that number is 5.1 percent. The number of districts that are fully remote has moved from 219 in the first week of January to only 31 this week.