Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of area boys’ basketball games played on Friday, February 12.
NWC
Columbus Grove 72 Allen East 25
Crestview 48 Paulding 43
Delphos Jefferson 66 Spencerville 62 (OT)
Lincolnview 67 Ada 34
WBL
Celina 48 St. Marys Memorial 45 (OT)
Defiance 46 Wapakoneta 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 73 Kenton 48
Shawnee 68 Elida 29
Van Wert 81 Bath 55
GMC
Antwerp 61 Holgate 41
Hicksville 58 Fairview 41
Wayne Trace 80 Ayersville 65
MAC
Marion Local 49 Parkway 34
Minster 60 Coldwater 53
New Bremen 68 New Knoxville 28
St. Henry 73 Delphos St. John’s 63
Versailles 66 Fort Recovery 58
PCL
Kalida 52 Continental 29
NWCC
Perry 81 Temple Christian 21
Non-conference
Eastside (IN) 30 Tinora 25
Lima Sr. 93 Trotwood Madison 80
Ottoville 57 Lima Central Catholic 41
