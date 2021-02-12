Girls hoops: Lincolnview wins, VW falls

Lincolnview 54 Ada 51

ADA — Zadria King scored 17 points and Kendall Bollenbacher added 14 points plus seven rebounds and Lincolnview finished the regular season on a high note with a 54-51 win over Ada on Thursday night.

Makayla Jackman and Annie Mendenhall each scored seven for Lincolnview and Mendenhall added 10 assists and five rebounds. Overall, Lincolnview was 21-of-42 shooting and 8-of-13 from the foul line.

Ada’s Courtney Sumner led all scorers with 26 points, including five treys.

The Lady Lancers led 12-9 after the first quarter and 30-23 at halftime and 41-38 after three quarters.

Lincolnview (9-13, 2-6 NWC) will host Edgerton in the Division IV sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Bath 54 Van Wert 26

LIMA — Van Wert trailed No. 6 Bath by just six at halftime, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second half for a 54-26 win on Thursday night.

The victory allowed Bath (20-2, 8-0 WBL) to clinch the outright Western Buckeye League championship, while Van Wert fell to 8-10 (4-4 WBL).

The two teams were deadlocked 7-7 after the first quarter, with Kyra Welch scoring five of Van Wert’s points. Behind a pair of treys by Ester Bolon and four foul shots by Lexi Renner, Bath led 21-15 at halftime.

The Wildkittens outscored Van Wert 14-4 in the third quarter and 19-7 in the final period.

Bath’s Ruby Bolen led all scorers with 14 points while Ester Bolen had 13. Van Wert was led by Sofi Houg, who finished with 11 points and Welch, who scored 10.

Van Wert will host Crestview on Saturday, with the junior varsity game scheduled to start at 11 a.m.