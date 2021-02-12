Sue E. Etzler Schuller

Sue E. Etzler Schuller, 66, of Van Wert, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her residence.

She was born May 24, 1954, in Van Wert, the daughter of Hugo A. and Florence E. (Schaffner) Etzler, who both preceded her in death.

Sue enjoyed listening to music and loved family activities. She was also a lifetime member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

She is survived by her brother, Jon (Cynthia) Etzler of Van Wert; a sister, Ann (Larry) Lee of Van Wert; one niece, Kristine (David) Kangas of New Jersey; three nephews, Michael (Patty) Jones of Newark, Jason (Grace) Hudson of Minnesota, and Seth (Tara) Hudson of Van Wert; seven great-nieces and nephews, Olivia Jones, Nicole Kangas, and Cynthia, Daisey, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Alexander, and Scot Hudson; as well as a great-great-nephew, River.

Sue was also preceded in death by a nephew, Scot Hudson.

A celebration of Sue’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sue’s memory may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

