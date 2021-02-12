Tenneco donates $21,000 to United Way

VW independent/submitted information

Tenneco (formerly Federal-Mogul) has a long and proud history of community service with its willingness to help its neighbors through both financial support and volunteerism.

The employees of the local Tenneco plant have demonstrated their support of United Way through individual donations, while Tenneco is also a valued partner in United Way events.

This year, Tenneco raised over $21,000 through employee donations and a 100 percent corporate match to the United Way of Van Wert County and its 34 member agencies.