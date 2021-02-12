Wren Ballpark Association sets sign ups

Submitted information

The Wren Ballpark Association has announced it’s summer sign up date – Sunday, March 7, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Eagles Nest Community Building at the Wren Ballpark.

The ballpark offers baseball and softball for children ages 4-15. Cost for t-ball and coach pitch is $25, and all other teams are $35.

For questions or more information contact Mike Breece, ballpark president, at 419.771.2302.