Crestview controls glass, beats VW 50-43

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Second chance points by Crestview were a big factor in Saturday’s 50-43 win over county rival Van Wert in the regular season finale for both teams.

Despite missing three starters due to injuries, the Lady Knights controlled the boards on the offensive end in the first half and turned several missed shots into points, including the first seven points of the game. Crestview (18-3) led 14-7 at the end of the first quarter, with Cali Gregory scoring six points and Laci McCoy adding four.

Crestview freshman Cali Gregory, shown in this file photo, poured in 19 against Van Wert on Saturday. Bob Barnes photo

“We knew rebounding was going to be a strength of theirs and we tried to minimize that but in the first half that was a struggle for us,” Van Wert head coach Hannah Phlipot said.

McCoy and Raegan Hammons each had eight rebounds in the game, with five of McCoy’s coming on the offensive end. While Van Wert (8-11) closed the rebounding gap in the second half, Crestview still had a 26-21 advantage on the boards.

“I was very proud of our effort today,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “Reagan and Laci did a great job on the boards.”

Gregory scored six more in the second quarter and Olivia Cunningham put in five to boost Crestview’s lead to 27-16 at halftime. Sofi Houg accounted for all nine of Van Wert’s second quarter points. Each team scored 12 points in the third quarter, giving the Lady Knights led 40-28 entering the final period.

Van Wert’s Jaylyn Rickard scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of treys. Houg finished with 13 points and Kyra Welch added nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

“We’ve been giving Jay the green light all year and she knocked down some big shots for us,” Phlipot said. “Sofi took over and kept us in the second quarter and the game.”

“I thought we did a pretty nice job overall on defense,” Gregory said. “We lost a shooter a few times, but overall very happy. Credit Van Wert for making shots and making us work hard at both ends.”

Cali Gregory led all scorers with 19 points, Bailey Gregory finished with 10 and McCoy and Olivia Cunningham added nine and eight points respectively.

Crestview, the No. 1 seed at the Division IV Defiance district, has a bye and will host the winner of Wednesday’s Stryker/Fayette winner at 7 p.m. Saturday, while Van Wert will travel to Lima to face Shawnee in the Division II sectional semifinals at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

“This was our third game of the week after a very emotional game on Thursday for our conference,” Gregory said. “Our girls are ready for a couple days off. We will get back to work on Tuesday and maybe get a player or two back for tourney.”

“It’s going to be a challenge, a challenge our girls are up for,” Phlipot said. “We beat them during the regular season but this is a whole new season. We’re going to be prepared for them but we know they’re going to want some revenge from the first game.”

Scoring summary

Van Wert 7 9 12 15 – 43

Crestview 14 13 13 10 – 50

Van Wert: Carlee Young 1-0-2; Carly Smith 1-0-3; Kyra Welch 3-2-9; Sofi Houg 5-2-13; Jaylyn Rickard 5-0-14; Allison Schaufelberger 1-0-2

Crestview: Bailey Gregory 4-1-10; Cali Gregory 8-1-19; Laci McCoy 2-5-9; Raegan Hammons 2-0-4; Olivia Cunningham 3-0-8