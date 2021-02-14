Lincolnview rallies by Arlington 62-60

Van Wert independent sports

ARLINGTON — Collin Overholt scored 19 points, Creed Jessee added 17 and Lincolnview rallied from a five point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Arlington 62-60 on Saturday night.

Lincolnview’s Jake Bowersock goes to the basket for two of his five points against Arlington. Bowersock also had 10 rebounds against the Red Devils. Photo courtesy of Hanna Young

The Lancers and Red Devils were deadlocked 11-11 after the first quarter, with Clayton Leeth accounting for five of Lincolnview’s points and Daegan Hatfield tying the game with a short shot.

Arlington (11-8) extended the lead to as many as nine, 31-22, in the second quarter, but back-to-back triples by Overholt and Jessee quickly pulled the Lancers to within three, 31-28. Bryce Gast, who scored 13 points in the quarter and 18 in the game, added a bucket that put Arlington ahead 33-28 at halftime.

Lincolnview (15-5) tied the game twice in the third quarter, 37-37 on a trey by Collin Overholt and 40-40 on a three pointer by Aaron Cavinder, but Arlington pulled ahead and led 46-43 at the end of the period.

A trey by Zavier Thornton gave Arlington a 51-46 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Lancers answered and took the lead for the first time on consecutive triples by Overholt and Cavinder. The two teams went back and forth from there, with Lincolnview taking a 61-60 lead on a shot by Jessee and the final point coming on a foul shot by Leeth. A three point attempt by Thornton was off the mark at the end of the game.

Leeth and Cavinder each scored six points in the game, and Jake Bowersock finished with five points and 10 rebounds. Overholt dished out eight assists.

Lincolnview was 23-of-46 from the floor, including 12-of-22 from three point range and 4-of-9 from the foul line with 25 rebounds. Arlington was 22-of-49 shooting and 8-of-14 from the free throw line with 27 rebounds.

Along with Gast’s 18 points, Brandon Hull added 18, including seven in the fourth quarter, and 11 rebounds, while Thornton and Austin Frysinger scored 11 and 10 respectively.

Lincolnview will finish the regular season Friday at home against Paulding.

Scoring summary

Arlington 11 22 13 14 – 60

Lincolnview 11 17 15 19 – 62

Arlington: Brandon Hull 7-4-18; Bryce Gast 6-3-18; Zavier Thornton 4-0-11; Austin Frysinger 4-0-10; Jacob Price 1-0-2; Caden Lafferty 0-1-1

Lincolnview: Collin Overholt 7-0-19; Creed Jessee 6-1-17; Clayton Leeth 2-1-6; Aaron Cavinder 2-0-6; Jake Bowersock 2-1-5; Daegan Hatfield 2-0-4; Garrett Richardson 1-1-3; Landon Price 1-0-2