Area Girl Scout troops now selling cookies

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — Area Girl Scouts began selling cookies at booths in their communities this past weekend. With the safety of girls and families the highest priority, area residents will see many precautions, such as masks, sanitizer, and contactless credit card payment options, as well as new formats like drive-through booths.

The pandemic has limited the number of places Girl Scouts can be in public this year, so Girl Scouts of Western Ohio is making it easy for the public to find and share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies.

Visit gswo.org/findcookies to find a cookie booth nearby or to select a local troop to deliver cookies to one’s door. There also are options for shipping or donating cookies.

Beginning Friday, February 19, people can even order Girl Scout Cookies for pick-up or delivery on Grubhub.com or the Grubhub app. This option will be available for customers within a limited range of the council’s Lima service center during select hours.

Girl Scouts will sell cookies only through Sunday, March 14, so don’t delay in picking out those favorite treats.

When local residents buy Girl Scout Cookies they support Girl Scouts and power amazing experiences and life-changing opportunities for girls year-round — from awesome trips to community projects to outdoor adventures. People can read many of their plans on the council’s online Cookie Connection map.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, girls learn to think like entrepreneurs and learn to take the lead as they gain five essential skills throughout the program: goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. In fact, many Girl Scout alums who are business leaders frequently credit the Girl Scout Cookie Program for giving them a head start in the corporate world.