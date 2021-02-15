County, area prepare for possible hazardous snowstorm

An Ohio Department of Transportation snowplow in action. (ODOT photo)

VW independent/submitted information

With most of an 8-inch snowfall earlier in the month still on the ground, Van Wert County and the surrounding are now looking at a new storm that could be even worse.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the county for a storm that could result in a snowfall of between 8 and 12 inches. That advisory, which began at 10 p.m. Saturday and will run through 7 a.m. Tuesday, has the potential to be a crippling snowstorm that could result in driving becoming very hazardous, the NWS noted. High winds and drifting snow are also a possibility as part of the storm.

Low temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 above zero, with winds of 10-25 mph resulting in wind chills of 7 below to 3 above zero, while highs are forecast in the teens up to the mid-20s.

Depending on how much snow falls over the next couple of days, schools may delay, or even cancel, school on Monday and possibly Tuesday as well.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 is preparing for what it says may be the most significant snowfall of the year. Here in Van Wert County, brine has already been placed on state roads and highways to prepare for the storm.

“We anticipate this weather system to produce a consistent snowfall over a long period, which will keep us on 12-hour shifts for an extended time,” said Rod Nuveman, ODOT District 1 highway management administrator, based in Lima. “We also expect reduced visibility. This snow is predicted to be dry so the accompanying winds of up to 25 miles per hour at times will factor in.”

In between weather events, ODOT mechanics have repaired trucks — mostly minor repairs such as replacing hydraulic hoses. Salt was delivered just last week, and anti-icing liquids have been inventoried and transported among ODOT facilities to where they were needed.

ODOT predictions are that up to two inches of snow an hour could fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists should prepare for a slow Tuesday morning commute as persistent snowfall, high winds, and lower pavement temperatures overnight Monday will degrade the effectives of anti-icing materials on highways. Rural routes will be especially challenging due to blowing and drifting snow.

Along with its full-time highway maintenance personnel, ODOT calls on its employees from other departments, and temporary seasonal workers to respond to storms.