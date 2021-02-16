Gregory named NWC Coach of the Year

Van Wert independent sports

After leading the Lady Knights to an 18-3 (7-1 NWC) regular season, a Northwest Conference co-championship with Delphos Jefferson and the No. 1 overall seed at the Division IV Defiance district, Crestview girls’ basketball coach Mark Gregory has been named NWC Coach of the Year by his peers.

In addition, two Crestview players were named First Team All-NWC: freshman guard Cali Gregory and senior guard Olivia Cunningham. Senior guard Bailey Gregory was named Second Team All-NWC.

Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher was named Second Team All-NWC and teammate Zadria King earned Honorable Mention accolades.

Spencerville’s Emma Leis was honored as the Northwest Conference Player of the Year.

Crestview head coach Mark Gregory (center) has been named the Northwest Conference Coach of the Year. Gregory led the Lady Knights to a NWC co-championship and the top seed in the Division IV Defiance district. Bob Barnes/file photo

First Team All-NWC

Kenzie King, Columbus Grove; Cali Gregory, Crestview; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Olivia Cunningham, Crestview; Janae Pease, Paulding

Second Team All-NWC

Alycia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Erin Downing, Columbus Grove;

Jalynn Parrett, Paulding; Bailey Gregory, Crestview; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview

Honorable Mention All-NWC

Courtney Sumner, Ada; Sadie Estle, Paulding; Gillian Goecke, Spencerville; Laykin Garmatter, Bluffton; Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson; Lily Goecke, Spencerville; Savanna Brooks, Allen East; Leigha Egnor, Paulding; Zadria King, Lincolnview; Kylie Stackhouse, Bluffton