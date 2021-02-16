Gregory named NWC Coach of the Year
After leading the Lady Knights to an 18-3 (7-1 NWC) regular season, a Northwest Conference co-championship with Delphos Jefferson and the No. 1 overall seed at the Division IV Defiance district, Crestview girls’ basketball coach Mark Gregory has been named NWC Coach of the Year by his peers.
In addition, two Crestview players were named First Team All-NWC: freshman guard Cali Gregory and senior guard Olivia Cunningham. Senior guard Bailey Gregory was named Second Team All-NWC.
Lincolnview’s Kendall Bollenbacher was named Second Team All-NWC and teammate Zadria King earned Honorable Mention accolades.
Spencerville’s Emma Leis was honored as the Northwest Conference Player of the Year.
First Team All-NWC
Kenzie King, Columbus Grove; Cali Gregory, Crestview; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Olivia Cunningham, Crestview; Janae Pease, Paulding
Second Team All-NWC
Alycia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson; Erin Downing, Columbus Grove;
Jalynn Parrett, Paulding; Bailey Gregory, Crestview; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview
Honorable Mention All-NWC
Courtney Sumner, Ada; Sadie Estle, Paulding; Gillian Goecke, Spencerville; Laykin Garmatter, Bluffton; Lauren French, Delphos Jefferson; Lily Goecke, Spencerville; Savanna Brooks, Allen East; Leigha Egnor, Paulding; Zadria King, Lincolnview; Kylie Stackhouse, Bluffton
