NWOBB Club to hold AAU tryouts

NWOHIO Basketball Club will have tryouts in early March.

Northwest Ohio Basketball Club is an AAU summer traveling basketball team that travels to various NCAA sanctioned tournaments. The club has had over 20 years of success in winning tournaments.

Tryouts boys in grades 4-8 will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Van Wert High School.

For more information on basketball tryouts, please contact Rob Welch at 419.771.9443 or nwohiobb@hotmail.com.