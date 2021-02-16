Peter Andrew Thomas

Peter Andrew “Pete” Thomas, 92, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice surrounded by his family.

He was born August 15,1928, in Van Wert, the son of Robert Abner Thomas and Laura Ellen (Murphy) Thomas, who both preceded him in death. On August 10, 1954, he married his beloved wife, Evelyn Anne Thomas, who preceded him in death.

His survivors include his five children, Virginia (John) Plyler of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert Thomas (Katy Munger) of Durham, North Carolina, Steven (Cynthia) Thomas of Van Wert, Lynn (Rick) Anderson of Van Wert, and Michael (Christina) Thomas of Van Wert; 10 grandchildren, Erin (Anthony) Moran, Kyle (Larissa) Anderson, Eric (Kati) Thomas, Christopher (Lindsey) Anderson, Bradley (Millie) Thomas, Alex (Laura) Phillips, Kara (Matthew) Kelly, Craig (Viviana) Thomas, Haley (Cory) Michaud, and Kaden Thomas; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Pete was preceded in death by 10 siblings, Forest, Robert, Ernest, Margaret, Thomas, Russell, Mary, Charles, James, and John. He is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. He attended the Thomas Family Reunion every year, won the prize for being the youngest child the first year of its inception 92 years ago, and ended up getting the prize for the oldest in attendance last year.

He was a 1946 graduate of Van Wert High School. After high school, Pete enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Japan for two years. When he returned home from his time in the service, he married and started a family. He retired in 1988 as plant manager of Van Wert Manufacturing Company and then enjoyed many years of travel with his sweetheart, Evelyn. They spent winters first in Florida and then In Arizona, and were both avid Buckeye fans. Pete’s family was his No. 1 priority, and he loved attending all his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Pete went to the library every day to read his newspapers, was frequently spotted around town riding his bike, and he never met a stranger. He had a smile and a greeting for his many friends and had a genuine love for the people and community of Van Wert, his lifelong hometown.

Arrangements are pending due to Covid-19 protocols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Brumback Library, c/o Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, 722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, OH 45891. Please list Pete’s name in the memo line of checks.

