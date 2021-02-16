Random Thoughts: VW hoops and more

The latest edition of Random Thoughts centers around Van Wert basketball, league and conference championship races and tournament time for girls’ basketball teams and Van Wert bowlers.

Kardiac Kids

The 1980 Cleveland Browns were coined as the Kardiac Kids because many of their games went right down to the wire.

We’re getting to the point where we can call Van Wert the Kardiac Kids as well, at least on Saturday nights.

Since January 23, the Cougars held off Coldwater 69-62, held off Lima Central Catholic 61-57, beat St. Henry 49-46 at the buzzer and tied Ottawa-Glandorf with no time left, then won with under a second left in overtime, all during Saturday games.

By the way, Van Wert’s next Saturday game will be February 27, the Division II sectional finals at Defiance.

Will the trend continue?

Quite a turnaround

Saturday’s upset win over Ottawa-Glandorf means the Van Wert Cougars are 9-3 in their last 12 games, with the only losses coming to No. 2 Shawnee, St. Marys Memorial and Crestview.

Another way to look at it is the Cougars are 8-1 in their last nine games.

It’s big turnaround for a team that struggled early on with a delay, two quarantines, very limited practices and a brutal schedule.

All wrapped up

In terms of league and conference boys’ basketball title races, there’s not much suspense heading into the final Friday of the regular season.

Shawnee has already wrapped up another Western Buckeye League crown, Antwerp has won the Green Meadows Conference title, Ottoville is the Putnam County League champion and Minster already won the Midwest Athletic Conference title.

Columbus Grove needs a win over 3-16 Ada to clinch an outright Northwest Conference championship.

Girls tournament

Girls sectional tournament basketball tips off this week.

Best of luck to all area teams as they begin the second season.

Van Wert bowling

Van Wert’s boys’ bowling team is bound for district competition after placing second at sectionals.

Not bad for a team that struggled at times this season.

Best of luck to the Cougars and to Lorrie Decker, who qualified as an individual. She’s trying to become a four-time state qualifier.

