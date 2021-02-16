Shooting Stars registration underway

Registration is open for the AYBT Shooting Stars Invitational, March 6 and 7 in Van Wert.

Teams are guaranteed four games for just $195. It’s open to any boys or girls teams in grades four, five or six. School teams and All Stars are welcome and awards will go to the top two teams.

The Shooting Stars Invitational was founded in the 1980s and was the first and largest event of its kind in this area.

Registration is also open for other events in March June and July at http://admin.aybtour.com/Register.