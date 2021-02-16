VW hospital to host urology discussion

VW independent/submitted information

Dr. Scott Shie

The Van Wert Health Center for Urology, in partnership with Medtronic, will host a free virtual discussion on “Overactive Bladders” and their symptoms on Thursday, February 25.

The virtual event will be presented by Scott Shie, MD, board certified urologist. Anyone suffering from uncontrollable bathroom urges, leading to frequent accidents and restless nights, is invited to attend to learn about the causes and potential solutions of overactive bladder.

“Issues related to the bladder can be a sensitive subject. Many who suffer from overactive bladders opt to avoid the issue, negatively impacting their overall quality of life,” said Dr. Shie. “What we are doing with this sort of event is normalizing the discussion, offering a space free of judgement for people to learn and ask questions.”

The free event begins at 6 p.m. and will last for one hour, including time for questions. Register online for the free virtual event: vanwerthealth.org/OAB-event.

Dr. Shie earned his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati. He has 15 years of surgical and urological experience from internship, residency, and practice in Ohio and Indiana. Dr. Shie is a member of the American Urological Association, Ohio Urological Society, and American Association of Clinical Urologists. He has been published in the Journal of Endourology and given presentations for the American Urological Association.