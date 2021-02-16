Snowstorm results in several closings

VW independent/submitted information

The snowstorm and accompanying winds have resulted in some governmental, business, and office closings.

The Board of Van Wert County Commissioners has made the decision to close the Van Wert County Courthouse, Annex, and Solid Waste Management District (recycling facility) on Tuesday, February 16, because of the severe winter weather.

The Commissioners urge all residents to travel only as necessary and with extreme caution during these extreme weather conditions.

Due to inclement weather, Van Wert Municipal Court is also closed on Tuesday and will re-open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 17.

The Trinity Friends Church Food Pantry is closed for Tuesday; however, the National Guard Food Bank scheduled for Wednesday is still on, with registration beginning at noon.