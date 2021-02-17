2 arraigned, 1 sentenced in County Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two people were arraigned on grand jury indictments and one person was sentenced during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Amanda Wortman-Krick, 41, of Lima, pleaded not guilty to one count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the fourth degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 3.

Lindsay Pavlides, 26, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree. A personal surety bond was set in the case and a pretrial conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, March 1.

Dustin Stuckey, 35, of Middle Point, was sentenced to 180 days on electronically monitored house arrest on a charge of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. The house arrest sentence will begin Monday, February 22.

Three people appeared on bond violation hearings in Common Pleas Court.

Larry Wilson, 41, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his personal surety bond by failing to maintain his address as ordered. A new $10,000 cash bond was set in the case, with electronic house arrest if he makes bond. Sentencing in the case was previously scheduled for Wednesday, March 10.

Judy Boyd, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and her intervention in lieu of conviction program by testing positive for drugs. A $5,000 cash bond was set in the case and sentencing scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 7.

Mackenzie Shepherd, 20, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her surety bond by failing to report to probation and failing to report for a court hearing. A new $5,000 cash bond was set in the case and she is to appear for a hearing scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 24.