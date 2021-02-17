Cougar grapplers squeeze Elida 48-29
Van Wert independent sports
ELIDA — In the final Western Buckeye League match of the season, Van Wert traveled to Elida and came back with a 48-29 victory over the Bulldogs. Individual results are listed below.
106 – Skylar Kirk (E) won by fall in 2:34 over Kaedyn Swander (VW)
113 – Matthew Dunno (VW) won by forfeit
120 – Ashton Baer (VW) won by decision 8-1 over Parker Guth (E)
126 – Killian Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:50 over Matthew Schumm (E)
132 – Keaton Sudduth (VW) won by fall in 1:27 over Issac Fredricks (E)
138 – Garrett Beemer (E) won by forfeit
145 – Connor Douglass (E) won by tech fall 19-3 over Fletcher Smith (VW)
152 – James Smith (VW) won by fall in 2:36 over Ayden Dailey (E)
160 – Macein Bigham (VW) won by decision 1-0 over Angelo Smith (E)
170 – Morgein Bigham (VW) won by forfeit
182 – Abram Collins (VW) won by forfeit
195 – Spencer Blue (VW) won by forfeit
220 – Tarez Russell (E) won by fall in :32 over Turner Witten (VW)
285 – Brock Lyons (E) won by fall in :45 over Eli Kline (VW)
The victory brought the Cougars to 5-4 in the WBL and 14-9 overall. Van Wert will wrestle in the Division II sectionals February 26 and 27 at Defiance High School.
