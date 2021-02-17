L’view to have kindergarten registration

VW independent/submitted information

Parents in the Lincolnview Local School District having a child who will be 5 years of age on or before August 1, may register their child for the 2021-22 school year.

Registration will be conducted the week of March 1-5, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lincolnview Elementary building, and will require about 10 minutes. Registration forms are also available on the Lincolnview website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us. Parents may complete the form and bring it with them to registration to expedite the registration process.

Those registering a child will be given a kindergarten screening appointment at the kindergarten registration. Those who want their children to attend kindergarten at Lincolnview, but live outside the district, should plan to register and attend Lincolnview’s screening, as open enrollment space can be limited.

Parents can obtain an open enrollment form at registration for the kindergarten class. Applications are considered in the order received. The open enrollment window is now open to May 31 for all other grade level students.

Parents should bring their child’s social security card, official birth certificate, and immunization records to registration, and should include child custody papers, if applicable.

Immunizations needed before starting school include four doses of the polio vaccine, four or more doses of the PTaP vaccine, two doses of the MMR vaccine, three doses of the Hepatitis B vaccine, and two doses of the varicella (chicken pox) vaccine.

More information on immunizations may be found on the Lincolnview website under “The Nurses Corner”

Lincolnview kindergarten screening will be held Monday, April 12, and Tuesday, April 13. Prior registration during the week of March 1 is required.Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Lincolnview Elementary Office at 419.968.2351.