Online kindergarten registration planned

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools will hold online kindergarten registration Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.

Parents or guardians residing in the Crestview Local School District who have children ​5 years of age on or before August 1 ​may register them for kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.

Parents can register their children by going to​ www.crestviewknights.com/kreg.aspx ​and following the directions provided.

Parents or guardians requesting ​open enrollment for a kindergarten student​ to the Crestview School District should also register at this time.

In August, ​parents or guardians need to come to the school to present the following: child’s ​original birth certificate, social security card, immunization record, custody papers (if applicable), and ​one​ ​proof-of-residency document (mortgage statement, lease agreement, voter registration card, utility statement, bank statement, or rent receipt). A post office box doesn’t meet residency requirements.

Ohio requires the following immunizations for public school children:

Four or more doses of DTaP

Three or more doses of Polio (the final dose administered on or after the 4th​ birthday)

Two doses of MMR

Two doses of Varicella

Three doses of Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A vaccine recommended at this visit if not previously received​.

All immunizations need to be documented by the 15th​ day of​ ​school.

Parents will need to update immunizations with their child’s physician or with the Van Wert County General Health District (419.238.0808, extension 103 or 107). Vision, hearing, and speech screenings will be conducted at the beginning of the 2021-2022 kindergarten school year as a part of kindergarten screening.

For more information, contact Early Childhood Center Principal Casey Dowler at ​dowler.casey@crestviewknights.com or 419.749.9100, extension 3001.