George W. Dumm

George W. Dumm of Van Wert died in hospice care in Defiance after a long battle with COPD on Monday, February 15, 2021.

George W. Dumm

George was born December 16, 1929, in Lima, the son of Chester and Della Dumm, who both preceded him in death. On June 16, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Barbara Suydam, sharing over 70 years together, during which time they had a son and daughter.

George retired from AEP Ohio Power in 1991 after 42 years of service. George was a United States Army veteran who served in Germany during the Korean Conflict, and was a member of American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert.

During his working years at Ohio Power, George made many lifetime friendships, having worked in Lima, Findlay, Canton, and Van Wert, which he cherished before and after retirement.

George enjoyed a few years into retirement until he took up golf. Trying to hit that little white ball was always his goal and woodworking took a backseat to the game until he could no longer play. He knew that perfection would never be his, but he and his golf buddies enjoyed the companionship. In addition, taking care of his years and doing projects around the house were his form of relaxation.

Survivors include a son, Steven (Kathy) Dunn, with grandchildren Lindsay (Derek) Wallace, Melissa Dunn, and Jeffrey Dunn, and great-grandchildren Sawyer Wallace and Elise Wallace, all of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; one daughter, Cheryl Cline, with granddaughter Karli (Michael) Biro of Ohio City; and a sister, Joyce (Richard) Makin of Lima.

A stepsister, Kimberly Dumm, preceded him in death.

As George requested, he has been cremated and there will be no visitation and no tears after a long and happy life.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.