No local COVID hospitalizations reported

VW independent/submitted information

As of Thursday, the Van Wert County General Health District reports an increase of 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, February 11, for a total of 2,194 confirmed cases. Health officials said they were happy to report no known hospitalizations this week, adding that they appreciate the efforts of the community to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the Van Wert County General Health District is vaccinating those in the 65 and above age group; however, health officials still have a large number of people in that age range that they have not contacted, and are asking that those not yet contacted remain patient. Those who have registered with the health department will be contacted to set up vaccinations. Vaccination clinics are being held by appointment only.

At this time the health department is not scheduling or registering anyone under the age of 65, and asks that those under the age of 65 not call the health department as its call volume is extremely large at this time.

More information on the next phase of vaccination will be released when health officials receive guidance.