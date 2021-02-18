Van Wert, Elida to host regional hoops

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert High School and Elida High School will serve as regional basketball tournament sites, according to information released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Elida will host Northwest Division II and III boys basketball regional tournament games, while Van Wert will host Division IV regional semifinal and championship games. In addition, Elida will once again host Division IV girls regional basketball games.

Sites were made official on Thursday during a meeting of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors. High school gymnasiums were chosen because most universities in Ohio are not currently allowing fans or outside groups to use their facilities due to COVID-19 campus protocols.

“As we have seen throughout this pandemic, our member schools will do whatever it takes to provide participation opportunities for student-athletes,” OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute said in a press release. “We thank our schools that have stepped up to host the regional basketball tournaments and all of our winter sports tournaments.”

No information was given on sites for girls and boys basketball state semifinal and championship games. According to OHSAA Communications Director Tim Stried, the Ohio High School Athletic Association is waiting to hear on a variance request from the Ohio Department of Health to allow more fans at state games.

Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Sites:

Division I: Medina, Sandusky, Cincinnati Princeton and TBD (Columbus)

Division II: Barberton, Mansfield Senior, Zanesville and Springfield

Division III: Cuyahoga Falls, Lexington, Chillicothe Southeastern and Springfield

Division IV: Massillon Perry, Elida, Pickerington North and Vandalia-Butler

Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Sites:

Division I: Norwalk, Twinsburg, Cincinnati Princeton and TBD (Columbus)

Division II: Barberton, Elida, Chillicothe Southeastern and Vandalia-Butler

Division III: Twinsburg, Elida, Chillicothe Southeastern and Vandalia-Butler

Division IV: Akron Firestone, Van Wert, Chillicothe Southeastern and Vandalia-Butler

Other winter state tournament locations and dates include:

Swimming and Diving – C..T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, February 24-27

Bowling – Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, February 26-27 and March 5-6

Gymnastics – Hilliard Bradley High School, March 5-6.

Ice Hockey – OhioHealth Ice Haus, Columbus, March 13-14

Wrestling – Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14.

In related news, the spring sports season remains on schedule, with official practices for lacrosse, baseball, softball and track & field set to begin on Monday, February 22. Boys tennis practice then begins March 8.

The OHSAA Board of Directors has approved the tournament regulations in softball, baseball, track & field and boys tennis, along with state tournament venues.

Baseball: Canal Park, Akron, June 10-12

Softball: Firestone Stadium, Akron, June 3-5

Boys Tennis: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, May 28-29

Track & Field: Division I at Hilliard Darby High School; Division II at Pickerington North High School; Division III at Westerville North High School

Lacrosse: TBA

The Board of Directors also had an initial discussion regarding charging school membership dues beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Details and discussion meetings regarding membership dues will be communicated with member schools in March.