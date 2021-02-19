Friday night basketball scoreboard

Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, February 19.

WBL

Elida 52 Kenton 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 54 Wapakoneta 41

Shawnee 77 Bath 52

St. Marys Memorial 64 Defiance 51

Van Wert 51 Celina 43

NWC

Bluffton 58 Delphos Jefferson 48

Columbus Grove 79 Ada 38

Crestview 62 Spencerville 52

Lincolnview 64 Paulding 51

GMC

Fairview 23 Tinora 11

MAC

Coldwater 52 Delphos St. John’s 32

Fort Recovery 55 New Bremen 50

Marion Local 50 New Knoxville 35

St. Henry 56 Parkway 53

PCL

Leipsic 72 Fort Jennings 58

TRAC

Toledo St. John’s 63 Lima Sr. 41

Non-conference

Hicksville 67 Miller City 40

Kalida 38 Ayersville 36

Minster 48 Shawnee 36

Ottoville 72 Wayne Trace 58