The Van Wert County Courthouse

Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores from area boys’ high school basketball games played on Friday, February 19.

WBL

Elida 52 Kenton 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 54 Wapakoneta 41
Shawnee 77 Bath 52
St. Marys Memorial 64 Defiance 51
Van Wert 51 Celina 43

NWC

Bluffton 58 Delphos Jefferson 48
Columbus Grove 79 Ada 38
Crestview 62 Spencerville 52
Lincolnview 64 Paulding 51

GMC

Fairview 23 Tinora 11

MAC

Coldwater 52 Delphos St. John’s 32
Fort Recovery 55 New Bremen 50
Marion Local 50 New Knoxville 35
St. Henry 56 Parkway 53

PCL

Leipsic 72 Fort Jennings 58

TRAC

Toledo St. John’s 63 Lima Sr. 41

Non-conference

Hicksville 67 Miller City 40
Kalida 38 Ayersville 36
Minster 48 Shawnee 36
Ottoville 72 Wayne Trace 58

POSTED: 02/19/21 at 10:21 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports