Lima man charged with stealing diamond from Laudick’s

Van Wert independent

A Lima man has been charged in connection with the theft of a diamond from Laudick’s Jewelry early this afternoon.

Karl Allan Kehler Jr., no age listed, was charged with robbery, a felony of the third degree as a result of the incident, with more charges possible once Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger reviews the case.

The Van Wert Police Department received a call at 12:21 p.m. Friday reporting a robbery that occurred at Laudick’s Jewelry, 1244 S. Shannon St. According to the report, Kehler entered the store, took a diamond, and then left the store, heading north. A police cruiser located the vehicle headed north on North Jefferson Street and activated lights and sirens, but Kehler failed to stop, officers noted, and eventually turned onto U.S. 30 heading east away from Van Wert.

Units from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to locate Kehler’s vehicle, while the PD later received a tip that the vehicle in question was seen taking the ramp at the Lincoln Highway exit and then heading back onto U.S. 30 heading west. Kehler was eventually stopped by a trooper on U.S. 30, near the intersection with Ohio 49.

The diamond reported stolen was located in Kehler’s vehicle and Kehler was taken to Van Wert Health by EMS squad to be medically cleared after reporting he was experiencing severe withdrawal symptoms from his addiction to narcotics.

Kehler was later taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he was charged and will be processed later Friday afternoon or evening.