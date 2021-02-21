Aflac is JA sponsor…

Junior Achievement of Van Wert County recently recognized Aflac and Benji Wise for their commitment to being a Partner Level sponsor, which provides the funding support for an entire programming series. Local JA programming is performed entirely by volunteers and reaches over 1,500 students each school year, focusing on financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. “The real life/real world opportunities provided to the students helps them prepare for what’s next after high school,” Wise said. “For some maybe that’s college or maybe it is straight into their career. Either way, Junior Achievement assists in preparing them for that next stage with lessons that further supplement school curriculums Shown are Wise (left) and JA Board President Cory Michaud. JA photo