D-IV girls recap: Knights win, Lancers fall

Van Wert independent sports

Crestview was crowned as a sectional champion at home on Saturday, while Lincolnview’s season came to an end in the sectional title game at Wayne Trace High School.

Crestview 60 Styker 32

CONVOY — Cali Gregory scored 25 points and pulled down eight rebounds and No. 1 seed Crestview overwhelmed No. 11 seed Styker 60-32 in the Division IV sectional championship game at Ray Etzler Gymnasium on Saturday night.

The Lady Knights (19-3) got off to a hot start with a 21-12 first quarter lead. Gregory scored 10 points in the opening period, including a pair of treys, while Olivia Cunningham added six of her 12 points and Bailey Gregory tossed in five.

Crestview enjoyed a 16-4 second quarter scoring advantage, with Cali Gregory adding six more points and the Lady Knights led 35-16 at halftime. Gregory scored six more in the third quarter and Raegan Hammons chipped in with five to boost Crestview’s lead to 49-22 entering the final period. Hammons went on to finish with 10 points, including nine in the second half.

The Lady Knights were 24-50 shooting and 7-of-12 from the free throw line, compared to 12-of-45 and 5-of-7 by the Lady Panthers (8-11). Crestview held a commanding 33-18 rebounding advantage, with Lacy McCoy pulling down nine. McCoy also finished with a game high seven assists.

Styker was led by Sage Woolace, who finished with 20 points, including eight in the fourth quarter.

Crestview will face North Central in the Division IV district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Defiance High School.

Wayne Trace 41 Lincolnview 25

HAVILAND — Lincolnview played relentless defense but struggled on the offensive end and on the boards in a 41-25 Division IV sectional championship loss to No. 2 seed Wayne Trace on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Lady Lancers (10-14) were just 9-of-38 shooting and were held to one basket in the second half, and Lincolnview lost the rebounding battle 33-16, including 15 offensive rebounds by Wayne Trace, many of which were turned into second chance points.

The Lady Raiders (15-6) were 16-of-42 from the floor and 6-of-10 from the foul line, while the Lady Lancers connected on 6-of-7 free throws. Wayne Trace committed 19 turnovers, including 12 in the first half.

Lincolnview led 13-11 after the first quarter and 17-11 early in the second quarter before Wayne Trace scored seven unanswered points and went on to lead 20-19 at halftime. The Lady Raiders seized control in the second half and led 31-25 entering the fourth quarter, then Wayne Trace held the visitors scoreless in the final period.

Wayne Trace’s Katrina Stoller led all scorers with 15 points, while Rachel Stoller added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Gracie Shepherd had six points and eight rebounds in the win.

Kendall Bollenbacher led Lincolnview with nine points and six rebounds, and Makayla Jackman added eight points.

Wayne Trace will face Ottoville in the Division IV district semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Defiance High School.