Ohio agency warns of telephone scam

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Public Safety has received reports of a possible scam being perpetrated on Ohioans from scammers claiming to be from Ohio Homeland Security (OHS).

Ohio residents have reported receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to be from OHS and informing the call recipients that their identity had been stolen. Caller ID on these calls indicate the calls originated from the OHS main line 614.387.6171, but they did not; the Ohio Homeland Security main line was spoofed. Spoofing is when callers deliberately falsify the information transmitted to a caller ID display to disguise their identity.

“If you receive these calls, don’t fall for this scam,” said Ohio Homeland Security Executive Director Brian Quinn. “Hang up immediately and report it to either your local law enforcement or the Statewide Terrorism Analysis and Crime Center (STACC) at 877.647.4683.”

Ohio Homeland Security, a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety, does not investigate personal identity theft and would not make these kinds of phone calls to Ohio residents.

Do not fall victim to telephone scams. Tips to protect oneself from telephone scams include: