Convoy festival committee sets fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days Committee will be holding a Thirty-One Bag Bingo event on Saturday, March 13, at the Edgewood Park Building in Convoy. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with regular bingo beginning at 10 that morning. Those interested can play 20 games of Bingo for $20. Grab a friend and come out for a morning of bingo and fun.

Thirty-One Bags filled with goodies by the following sponsors: Betty Miller, Alexis & Danielle Miller, Convoy Lions Club, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Laudick’s Jewelry, Jamie Linn’s Boutique/Once I Was, Kristi Gamble/Bee Gee Realty, Brewed Expressions, First Bank of Berne, Kulwicki Hilton Insurance Agency, Nicole Jones, Perfectly Posh/Brenda Allison, Dirty Deeds, Whitney’s Disney Travel Planner Mercantile Goodz, Sentsy/Sammi Auld, Straley Realty/Anne Brecht and Jane German, Convoy Pre School, Walmart, Convoy Community Days Committee

There will also be a Bag Raffle, with tickets costing $1 each or six for $5, which can be purchased the day of the event. Sandwiches, cinnamon, candy, popcorn, and drinks will also be available for sale that day.

Proceeds will be distributed to various organizations throughout the community and to Edgewood Park. Convoy Community Days over the years has supported the Convoy Soccer Club, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Crestview girls’ soccer and cheerleaders, the Convoy Historical Society, Crestview senior boy and girl scholarships, several Edgewood Park projects (purchasing new tables, mulch for playground, and funding the new kitchen for the building renovations), Convoy Fire & EMS, and more.

Masks are required. Watch Facebook for any changes or cancellations.

This event is sponsored by the Convoy Community Days Committee and Convoy Lions Club.