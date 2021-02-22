R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance committee seeks seniors

R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award finalists from 2019 include (seated, from the left) Noelle Heffner, Lindsey Hill, Hannah Kraner, Brayden Langdon, Chloe Sidle; (standing) Nathan Bidlack, Noah Carter, Zachary Lape, Joshua Oberlitner, and Andrew Kline. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club has initiated its annual search for area high school seniors who best exemplify the character trait of self-reliance. A presentation video and informational materials were provided to Van Wert, Lincolnview, and Crestview high schools, and Vantage Career Center in support of the program.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award is designed to provide recognition and cash awards for high school seniors who “do the best with what they have.” First place boy and girl winners will receive $1,000 each, while the eight finalists will each receive $500.

This is the 51st year for the award, which is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust, through the Van Wert County Foundation, in honor of the late R.K. Thompson Sr. During his life, Mr. Thompson worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable, goals, and then apply themselves to meeting those goals. This ideal has been the guiding philosophy of the award throughout its more than half a century in operation.

Thompson’s son, the late Roger K. Thompson Jr., former head of Kennedy Manufacturing Company, established the program.

According to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club committee that administers the award, applications are due back to high school guidance counselors or principals by Thursday, March 11.

All seniors from Van Wert, Crestview, and Lincolnview high schools, and Vantage students whose home schools are one of those three county schools are urged to complete an application for judging by the awards committee.