Ellen Jane Froelich

Ellen Jane Froelich, 89, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Vancrest Assisted Living in Van Wert.

She was born October 5, 1931, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of Lola and Burton Oderkirk, who both preceded her in death.

Ellen grew up in DeKalb, Illinois, and graduated from DeKalb High School. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Walter Dean Froelich, and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Ellen was faithfully devoted to her family, and always put their needs before her own. She also assisted Dean with his business, as well as working in various school settings throughout her life. She continued to serve others and volunteered her time and talents to many charitable organizations in her mission to help others. She was a dedicated member of the Lebanon United Methodist Church and enjoyed her time in the bell choir and helping with their food ministry.

Ellen is survived by her loving husband, Dean; two sons, Keith (JoAnne) Froelich and David (Rhonda) Froelich; a daughter-in-law, Jackie Froelich; seven grandchildren, Mariel (Kyle) Sellner, Marla (Amy) Froelich, Kyle Froelich, Kulin (Ashley) Froelich, Sarah (Scott) White, Melissa (TJ) Imm, and Kayla (Harrison) Kim; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ida Pinderski and Lila Steyert.

Her beloved son, Kevin Froelich, also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held at a later date and her final resting place will be in DeKalb, Illinois.

In lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Vancrest Health Care Centers.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be sent to Dean at Vancrest Assisted Living, 10357 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert, OH 45891.