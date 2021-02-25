Bonus Random Thoughts: HS hoops

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It’s boys sectional and girls district basketball week, a projected close district semifinal game and the OHSAA boys and girls basketball state tournaments have a home. Those things are addressed in a bonus edition of Random Thoughts.

Interesting question

I haven’t heard this question until recently, but it was posed to me by several people after some of last week’s girls sectional semifinal games and after Tuesday’s boys sectional games – is it time to change the format and allow teams in based on records?

I understand the line of thinking given some of the lopsided scores in the opening round but my initial thought is no, there’s no need to change the current format and keep teams out of the tournament.

Records aren’t always a good indicator. A team that wins six or seven games in an ultra tough league or conference might surprise a team or two in the tournament. What about a team that struggled early in the season but is playing well now?

Again, it was an interesting question and I’m wondering what others think.

Shot clock

This debate always surfaces around tournament time – yes or no to a high school shot clock?

Until someone can explain to me exactly how a shot clock would improve the games, I still think it’s a bad idea. Saying it would make the games better is an incomplete argument. How would it make them better? In what way would it make them better? Details please.

I still think it would widen the gap between good teams and teams that are struggling. It probably wouldn’t bother a team like Lincolnview, but I shudder at the thought of a team already struggling to make baskets to have to put it up within a predetermined amount of time.

I did find the results of a northeast Ohio poll interesting. Cleveland.com surveyed area coaches about a shot clock and 60 percent were in favor of it, a number that surprised me.

Division IV girls district

I like Crestview’s chances to get to Saturday’s Division IV district championship game at Defiance High School.

In my mind, the opponent is a coin toss – Wayne Trace or Ottoville. Those two teams will square off Thursday after the Lady Knights and North Central.

Wayne Trace won the December 19 regular season matchup 44-39.

My prediction this time: defenses will control this game and the first team to 40 wins it.

UD Arena

A couple of weeks ago it seemed like the girls and boys basketball state tournaments would be played at different sites, just like this year’s wrestling tournament.

However, the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Tuesday that UD Arena in Dayton would host both tournaments this year.

The unofficial word is about 1,300 fans will be allowed to attend each game, but I’m not sure that’s set in stone.

It’s been awhile, but UD Arena has hosted the state tournament before, in 1986 and 1987. Van Wert made it there in 1987 but lost 49-48 to eventual state champion Columbus St. Francis DeSales. Wayne Trace was there that same year but the Raiders lost to Wynford in the semifinals.

I don’t think the state tournament will be going back to Columbus anytime soon. Dayton was already slated to host the girls tournament for multiple years and it won’t be surprising if a similar deal is done for the boys.

If you have thoughts on any of the above topics, feel free to send me an email at sports@thevwindependent.com.