Crestview shuts down North Central 39-11

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

DEFIANCE — Defense was the name of the game during Thursday night’s Division IV district semifinal game between Crestview and North Central.

The top-seeded Lady Knights held the No. 8 seed Eagles to just 5-of-26 (19 percent) shooting and forced 23 turnovers on the way to a 39-11 victory. The win put Crestview (20-3) in Saturday’s district finals.

Both teams struggled to score in the first half, especially North Central. Crestview led 6-2 after the first quarter, with all six points coming from Laci McCoy, who had to take a seat after two quick fouls in the opening period. Myia Etzler, Raegan Hammons and Olivia Cunningham each scored a basket in the second quarter to give the Lady Knights a 12-4 halftime advantage.

“Defensively we were really good, but the key was holding them to one shot,” Crestview head coach Mark Gregory said. “That was what I was most proud of defensively.”

Led by Cunningham, the Lady Knights picked up the pace in the second half. The 5-6 senior guard hit a bucket and drilled a pair of treys in the third period and Crestview had a 24-9 lead entering the final stanza. Cunningham went on to finish with a game high 13 points and six rebounds, and Myia Etzler scored six of her eight points in the fourth quarter, while Cunningham and Bailey Gregory each added a triple.

“We struggled making shots in the first half, but played great defensively,” coach Gregory said. “We just knocked down those same shots in the second half.”

Crestview was 15-of-45 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line and the Lady Knights won the rebounding battle 25-17. North Central (12-12) didn’t attempt a free throw during the game.

Two players accounted for all of North Central’s scoring. Kendall Bonney finished with six points and Kendee Hollstein scored five.

The Lady Knights will face Ottoville in the district championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at Defiance. The Big Green defeated Wayne Trace 47-36 to advance to the finals.

“We have to make some shots, get some stops, and take care of the ball,” Gregory said.

Saturday’s Crestview-Ottoville game will air live on 99.7 WKSD.

Scoring summary

Crestview 6 6 12 15 – 39

N. Central 2 2 5 2 – 11

Crestview: Bailey Gregory 1-0-3; Cali Gregory 1-0-2; Laci McCoy 4-1-9; Myia Etzler 2-4-8; Raegan Hammons 2-0-4; Olivia Cunningham 5-0-13

North Central: Kendal Bonney 3-0-6; Kendee Hollstein 2-0-5