C’view board hears health ed. presentation

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education heard a presentation Wednesday on the Early Childhood Center’s health education program and also accepted several resignations, including two for the purpose of retirement, during a brief February meeting delayed from its original date by inclement weather.

ECC Principal Casey Dowler and ECC Health Director Tina LaTurner both spoke about the school’s health education program, which provides classroom activities as well as handouts sent out to students’ families. The program addresses such health issues as sleep wellness, nutrition, and dental care, and provides information that youngsters and families can use to promote health.

Crestview ECC Health Director Tina LaTurner demonstrates how much sugar is in several popular bottled drinks during a presentation on the school’s health education program. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

“This program was developed to help provide our students with the necessary tools needed to grow and develop physically, emotionally, and socially,” Dowler said during her introduction of the health curriculum.

LaTurner later got board members’ attention when she demonstrated the amount of sugar in bottled drinks by setting out a selection of soft drinks and other popular drinks and then poured sugar into plastic glasses in front of each to show how much sugar was in each product. Board members seemed surprised to find that most of the drinks contained sugar — some up to 18 grams.

The board also learned there would be a public hearing at the March meeting to consider requests of those seeking re-employment with the district following retirement, with a decision on the re-employment requests coming at the April meeting.

Those seeking re-employment include High School Principal Dave Bowen and music teacher Danille Hancock, whose resignations due to retirement were accepted Wednesday evening by the board. Bowen’s retirement is effective August 1, after 30 years with the district, while Hancock’s retirement is effective May 30, after 33 years with the district.

Others seeking post-retirement re-employment include Jeff Bagley, Owen Pugh, Greg Rickard, Dave Springer, Diane Wilson, and Jim Wharton.

Two other resignations were accepted by the board on Wednesday: high school science teacher Matt Holden after five years in the district and high school math teacher Ami Callow after three years with the district. Both are effective at the end of the school year.

During her report, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf provided an update on the east parking lot renovation project, as well as one on COVID-19 testing in the district. She also reminded board members that Vantage Career Center’s All Boards Dinner is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, April 8.

Mollenkopf also informed the board that the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce had awarded the district a Golden Shovel Award for its classroom addition and Early Childhood Center construction projects, and Board President John Auld displayed the plaque to board members and others attending the meeting.

The board will also consider input on the district’s 2021-22 calendar before making a decision in March on whether to approve it.

The district is also seeking recommendations and suggestions from district parents on the district special education program and services. Interested parents can meet with Program Services Director Amy Eickholt from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, in the elementary conference room (enter at Door 9), or by scheduled an appointment with Eickholt.

In other action, the board:

Accepted, with thanks, the following donations: $500 from an anonymous donor for the Crestview soccer program; and $100 from the Convoy United Methodist Women to be used for needy students.

Approved Kent McClure as an eighth-grade baseball coach, effective this school year.

Approved Doyle Sheets as a volunteer high school baseball coach for the current school year.

Approved the Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative service provider contract as presented.

Presented certificates to Sherry Missler of The Times-Bulletin and Scott Truxell of the Van Wert independent recognizing them as being included in the 2020 Ohio School Boards Association’s Media Honor Roll.

Went into executive session to discuss employment or compensation of public employees, with no action taken afterwards.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, March 22, in the multi-purpose room.