Friday Flashback: Lancers top TC

Note: The opening round of the 2011-2012 sectional tournament is the focus of this week’s Friday Flashback. Lincolnview face Temple Christian in the semifinal round and the Lancers found themselves needing an extra session to pull out the win. Below is the story as it appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

Van Wert independent sports

It was a tough battle, but the Lincolnview Lancers eventually triumphed 44-41 in overtime in their Division IV sectional tournament game against Lima Temple Christian.

Lancer Kade Carey (5) takes a shot during Tuesday’s game against Lima Temple Christian. Lincolnview won 44-41 in overtime to advance to the sectional title game. Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent

The Lancers started out fine, leading 11-7 after a quarter of play. Lincolnview outscored the Pioneers 12-8 to go up by eight points, 23-15, at the half.

The Lancers looked like they had the game in hand after three quarters, leading by nine points, 31-22, hearing into the final quarter. Temple Christian had other plans, though, as the Pioneers staged a comeback, outscoring Lincolnview 17-8 in the final stanza to tie the game at 39-all in regulation.

The Lancers were finally able to prevail in overtime, outscoring Temple Christian 5-2 to garner the sectional victory — the first for Lincolnview in several years.

The Lancers had three players in double figures, led by Sloan Whitaker’s 12 points. Kyle Williams scored 11 points, while Kade Carey added 10 points for Lincolnview. Lima Temple Christian was led by Evan Sutton, who had 12 points and was the only Pioneer player in double figures.

The Lancers, now 11-10 on the year, will next face No. 1 seed Crestview (15-5) in the Division IV sectional championship game this Friday in the VWHS gymnasium.