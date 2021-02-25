MSVW to have 1st Friday event in March

VW independent/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert’s first Friday event this month is on March 5, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The program offers a little something special on the first Friday of every month, from jazz played by Weston Thompson to Mardi Gras theme food and drink specials, to specials at local boutiques. MSVW Executive Director Mitch Price noted that local residents should make sure to stop at all of the businesses participating on the first Friday of every month.

Those businesses include:

Touches of Time

The Humble Bumble (reopening)

Elite interiors (20 percent off sale on anything purple, pink, or yellow to celebrate Mardi Gras on March 5, Easter and spring items included).

Remember When Photography.

The Well (Mardi Gras tea and shake).

YMCA (distributing Mardi Gras Lemon Bark, a non-messy paint craft for kids, open swim from 7-8 p.m., will be handing out beads).

Black angus (TBA).

Truly Divine (jambalaya, poor boy subs, kings’ cakes).

Curvy Closet (20 percent off)

Decor & Moore Gift Shoppe (20 percent off Easter).

Pop-up Shop

Balyeat Glass Work & Family Booth.

Guests to downtown are asked to adhere to local and state health guidelines and requirements for distancing masks, and sanitation as well as requests by individual businesses downtown with occupancy.

Contest Alert — MSVW announces there will be a photo scavenger hunt for everyone to enjoy. All people have to do is get pictures with five different items/businesses downtown and put the correct hashtags on their post. There will be gift cards for the first three people to post all five pictures to local downtown shops. Put these hashtags on the post to enter: #FirstFirday #mardigraonmain.