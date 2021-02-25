VWCS sets kindergarten registration date

VW independent/submitted information

The registration of kindergarten children attending Van Wert City Schools for the 2021-2022 school year will be held Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 26, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Superintendent’s Office in the S.F. Goedde Building, 205 W. Crawford St.

Kindergarten registration forms can be found on our website at vwcs.net under the Parents link – Forms & Registration.

Parents whose children are new to Van Wert City Schools will need to present the following documents at the time of registration: a copy of a child’s birth certificate; immunization record; in case of divorced parents, a copy of the child custody court order; and proof of residency.

Those who want their children to attend kindergarten at Van Wert City Schools, but live outside the district, should plan to register at the Goedde Building as well. Open enrollment spaces can be limited.

To attend kindergarten a child must have attained the age of 5 by August 1. No student shall be admitted to first grade who has not successfully completed kindergarten.

For more information, call 419.238.0648 or fax 419.238.3974.