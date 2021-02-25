Wide array of subjects discussed by Lincolnview Board

Lincolnview eighth-grader and Van Wert County spelling champ Lindsey Hatcher spoke at Thursday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

State budget cuts and future funding were two items briefly touched on during Thursday night’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

Treasurer Troy Bowersock said the district received $186,000 less this year and he said he recently learned how much more will be cut from state foundation money.

“At this point in time it looks like the reduction is going to amount to $83,900 for year two, so roughly a $270,000 decrease over the last two-year period for our state funding,” Bowersock explained.

Bowersock said the Fair School Funding Plan has been introduced to state lawmakers, and it’s possible the plan will be included in the state’s next two-year budget.

The treasurer also noted Lincolnview is slated to receive about $200,000 in new federal CARES Act money. Bowersock also informed the board several school employees have been victims of a statewide unemployment compensation scam and he added he’s been working with those affected to rectify the situation.

The board then heard from Lincolnview eighth-grader Lindsey Hatcher, who recently won the Van Wert County Spelling Bee. The county champion usually moves on to regional competition in Fort Wayne, but the format has changed this year due to COVID-19.

“It was a great experience for me,” Hatcher said. “I had to take a test this past Tuesday to see if I qualified for the regional bee because they’re cutting down on the number of people that can be there. I’ll get the results from that test on Saturday to see if I qualified for the next bee.”

During his monthly report, Superintendent Jeff Snyder updated the board on the district’s COVID-19 cases, noting no staff members are out due to the virus, while just one student is in quarantine. He also reported staff members who opted to get the coronavirus vaccine received the first dose on February 19 and he said the second dose is scheduled to be administered on Friday, March 19.

Snyder informed the board that, for the fifth straight year, Lincolnview won the annual Rivals United fundraising campaign vs. Crestview. The margin was narrow, about $300, and he said despite the pandemic, the two schools combined to raise approximately $39,000 for the United Way of Van Wert County.

“Both schools did an incredible job, with students trying to raise money in unique ways,” Snyder said.

Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall told the board that scheduling for next year has started for students currently in grades 8-11, and he said after being canceled last year, the annual Career Day will return March 9 on a scaled-back basis.

“We’re going to have about 10 business professionals talk a little bit about what they do, about the people they hire, and what they’re looking for in the employees they hire,” Mendenhall explained.

Mendenhall went on to say that next year, students in General English III will earn an industry rated credential called the “Rise Up Credential.”

Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said kindergarten registration will begin next week and also thanked the United Way of Van Wert County for providing food bags and snack bags to students and families in need.

The district’s 2021-2022 open enrollment policy was approved, as was the 2021-2022 school calendar.

Membership in the Western Ohio Advocacy Network at a cost of $500 was

approved by the board, along with vision impaired, mobility, and orientation services through the Midwest Regional Education Service Center.

The board also accepted an anonymous donation of $550 to be used for students in the K-6 resource room.

Ben Cowan and Greg Byrum were hired as boys track co-coaches, Dylan Verhoff was hired as girls’ high school track coach, and Wayne Longstreth was approved as junior high softball coach.

A list of volunteer coaches was approved by board members, including Jody Taylor, high school wrestling; Al Arnold, Marla Kemler, and Kendra Heffelfinger, high school track; Kyle Stechschulte and Eric Giessler, high school baseball; and Chad Webb, Courtney Gorman, and Becky Fackler, high school softball.

The board accepted the resignation of Treasurer Secretary/Assistant to the Treasurer Jeannie Vulgamott, effective March 31. Vulgamott is relocating to a different part of the state.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.