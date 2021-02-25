YWCA announces annual Geranium Sale

VW independent/submitted information

Beginning Monday, March 1, the annual YWCA Geranium Sale will be in full swing for spring. All plants are hardy root geraniums sold in 4½-inch pots, with 15 plants per flat. Hanging baskets are also available. Colors available for plants are red, white, lavender, fuchsia, pink, light salmon, and tangerine. Baskets are available in all colors, except white.

Pots are $4 each or full flats of the same color (15 plants/flat) are $55 and hanging baskets are $22. Don’t miss this opportunity to beautify the yard and also support the YWCA of Van Wert County.

Geraniums will be available for parking lot pick-up Wednesday, May 5, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Cash and carry sales begin Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. Cash and carry plants are $5 each, while baskets are $25.

The annual Geranium Sale is a significant fundraiser for the ongoing work of the YWCA during the year, including, but not limited to, the Youth Enrichment Department, the Victim Services Department, and the Empowerment Department.

Geraniums can be purchased online through Shopify: https://ywca-of-van-wert-county.myshopify.com or by mailing an order and payment to YWCA of Van Wert County, 408 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891 (include phone number with orders). Order forms may be found on our website at www.ywcavanwert.org. In addition, delivery of orders to an address or other locations within Van Wert County is an option. Contact Danni Chiles at dchiles@ywcavanwertcounty.org for delivery information.

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.